Customs seizes HK$1.3m cocaine at HK airport, mainland man arrested

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Customs seizes $1.7m in cannabis at HK airport, 2 mainland men arrested
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Customs seizes $2.55m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested
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Customs chief inspects new Huanggang port ahead of opening
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Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
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Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
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Govt to unveil ride-hailing licenses and 10,000 vehicle permit scheme in Nov
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