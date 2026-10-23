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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Customs seizes HK$1.3m cocaine at HK airport, mainland man arrested

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs arrested a 39-year-old mainland male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 2.2 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about HK$1.3 million.

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The man arrived from Penang, Malaysia. During customs clearance, officers found the suspected cocaine in his carry-on baggage.

He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Monday. Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, drug trafficking carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment.

cocaine Customs airport arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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