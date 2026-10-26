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NEWS

Fairview Park house in Yuen Long burgled, $349,000 in valuables stolen

NEWS
49 mins ago
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A 68-year-old woman has reported the theft of about HK$349,000 worth of valuables from her house in Fairview Park, Yuen Long, on Sunday night.

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Police received a report from the woman, surnamed Hau, around 11pm that a door at her home on Pine Tree Road South had been forced open and the house ransacked.

Initial checks found that two watches, two gold nuggets, two necklaces, Hong Kong dollars and foreign currency worth a total of about HK$349,000 were missing.

The case has been classified as burglary and handed to the Yuen Long police district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

burglary Fairview Park Yuen Long

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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