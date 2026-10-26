Fairview Park house in Yuen Long burgled, $349,000 in valuables stolen

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2 safes stolen from Shau Kei Wan flat, $830,000 in valuables lost
15-10-2026 06:10 HKT
22 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
30-09-2026 01:46 HKT
2 more dogs caught in third Yuen Long operation after woman's fatal attack
23-09-2026 05:19 HKT
Burglars steal $610,000 in jewellery and cash from Repulse Bay flat
22-09-2026 05:58 HKT
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
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Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT