Future of bone repair: HKTDC helps SDIP Innovations secure HK launchpad | Market Pulse | HKTDC

Every year, more than 25 million people undergo procedures to repair bones damaged or lost through injury, surgery, or disease, including around 2.5 million in China.
Australian medtech company SDIP Innovations is seeking to address this challenge with JAZBI, its patented bone-regeneration technology.
With support from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the company is using Hong Kong as a launchpad for expansion across the region.
Founded in 2018, SDIP Innovations develops advanced materials that help the body repair damaged bone. Its flagship product, JAZBI Resorbable Bone Void Filler, acts as a temporary scaffold when placed into gaps in damaged bone, gradually dissolving as it is replaced by the patient’s own healthy bone. The technology offers an alternative to procedures that involve harvesting bone from elsewhere in the patient’s body, potentially making treatment less invasive.
“JAZBI helps the body repair damaged bone naturally,” said Stephanie Nemec, general manager of SDIP Innovations Hong Kong. “Our goal is to bring innovative regenerative technologies to more patients and improve treatment outcomes.”
Following more than a decade of research by the company’s founders in Australia, JAZBI received US Food and Drug Administration clearance earlier this year, paving the way for wider commercialization.
SDIP Innovations’ Hong Kong journey began in mid-2025, when the HKTDC’s Sydney office invited the medtech firm to join the Asia Summit on Global Health.
The conference connected the company with key players and paved the way for an introduction to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park and its IGNITE incubation program.
The company established a Hong Kong entity in December 2025 and was subsequently selected for the program’s first cohort.
Since then, the company has built relationships with clinicians and researchers at local hospitals to validate its technology and explore wider adoption.
This experience reflects how the city’s ecosystem seamlessly connects innovation and commercial opportunities, a theme that will take center stage at the Business of IP Asia Forum on November 19 and 20 in Hong Kong.
Looking ahead, SDIP Innovations plans to deepen its partnerships with healthcare institutions while preparing to enter the mainland market.
“We see Hong Kong as our strategic regional headquarters – a gateway for building clinical, commercial, and manufacturing partnerships that will enable us to scale across one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets,” Nemec said.