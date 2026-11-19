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Xi gives Trump high-level welcome in Shenzhen with fighter jet flyover ahead of APEC

President Xi Jinping personally greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Putin, Trump to meet at APEC summit but no full-scale talks planned, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on November 19, but no full-scale bilateral negotiations are planned, Russian news agencies quoted two senior officials as saying.

Photo: Reuters



Man arrested as Yau Ma Tei flat used as drug warehouse, $500,000 of drugs seized

A 25-year-old non-Chinese man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found about 900 grammes of suspected ketamine and 70 grammes of suspected cocaine in a Yau Ma Tei tenement flat used as a drug warehouse on Wednesday.

(Video) Van overturns after skidding into barrier on Waterloo Road

A light goods van overturned after apparently skidding into a central divider on Waterloo Road in Kowloon Tong on Wednesday, with the 44-year-old female driver escaping injury.

Fire at Tai Po village house, helper hospitalised

A fire broke out at a village house on Ting Kok Road in Tai Po on Wednesday evening, sending a 23-year-old Indonesian domestic helper to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

World/China

Japan PM Takaichi gets muted reception as Beijing sends retired envoy

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived at Shenzhen airport on Wednesday afternoon for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where she was greeted by retired former Chinese ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue, a lower-level reception than that given to other leaders attending the summit.

Photo: Reuters

Trump and Putin seated beside Xi at Shenzhen APEC banquet as Elon Musk joins US delegation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were seated on either side of Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at a welcome banquet in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening, marking the start of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Photo: Reuters

APEC welcome dinner menu unveiled: Cantonese dishes with Western touches in Shenzhen

A welcome dinner hosted by President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan for APEC leaders in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening featured a menu centered on Cantonese cuisine, with Western elements and Chinese wines.

Photo: Reuters

Trump, Canada's Carney discuss trade at APEC in China, Canada says

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed their countries' work on a trade agreement in a meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

File Photo/Reuters

Waymo pulls self-driving cars from US freeways after California ban

Waymo on Tuesday said it's pulling its driverless vehicles from US highways, following incidents that led the state of California to temporarily ban the ride-hailing service from freeways over safety concerns.

Photo: Reuters

'Human' named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year

"Human" has been named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year, defined as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines."

Thai PM Anutin speaks Cantonese at APEC, says 'very happy' to be back in ancestral home

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose ancestral roots are in Guangdong, spoke Cantonese during an interview at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, drawing laughter and becoming a talking point on the sidelines of the event.

Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries for next US House speaker

Democrats elected this month to the US House of Representatives nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation's first Black House speaker.

Photo: Reuters

Market

'Almost all' Fed policymakers saw further interest rate hikes as likely

"Almost all" participants of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting meeting in October thought that further rate hikes would be necessary to fight stubbornly high inflation, minutes of the meeting showed Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Wall Street ends mixed after Nvidia earnings, Fed minutes

US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested Nvidia results ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering pricing, while weighing hawkish sentiment reflected in US Federal Reserve minutes.

Gold drops to 14-month low as dollar, yields rise on hawkish Fed rhetoric

Gold sank over 3% to a more-than-one-year low on Wednesday as hawkish Federal Reserve signals raised expectations of higher interest rates, boosting the dollar and Treasury yields.

'GTA VI' publisher Take-Two jumps as gamers relish blockbuster release

As "Grand Theft Auto VI" begins its global rollout on Wednesday, gamers and critics are applauding the blockbuster release. And so is Wall Street.

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Pochettino arrives in Manchester braced for relegation cauldron

Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United on Wednesday morning, after an overnight flight took their new manager from his final match in charge of the US team into a relegation battle at a club desperately seeking a revival in fortunes.

Editorial

Seizing the APEC momentum: HK's blueprint for supply chain resilience and green growth

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu delivered a timely message: Hong Kong stands ready to connect capital, ideas, and opportunities in an increasingly fragmented world.

Opinion

Hong Kong 2.0 for Gen Y: Happy talent is good business | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport

With the full backing of the motherland and an ever more global outlook, Hong Kong is welcoming talented newcomers from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Asean.

Can Nvidia afford to lose Jensen Huang? | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

Chipmaker Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation on November 12 and named finance chief Colette Kress interim chief executive. For shareholders, the question is what losing him could cost next.