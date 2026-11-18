The cold front now over the northern part of Guangdong is moving southwards gradually and is expected to cross the coastal areas later today, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

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Locally, there will be one or two rain patches, with temperatures falling at night. The weather will become appreciably cooler in the following couple of days, with minimum temperatures around 15 to 16 degrees Celsius in urban areas and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories on Friday and Saturday.

Under the influence of an intense northeast monsoon, the wind chill effect will be more significant and it will be cold on high ground on Friday and early Saturday.

The Observatory urged the public, especially those engaging in outdoor activities, to be aware of the change in weather, keep warm and take care of the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.