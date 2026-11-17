As "Grand Theft Auto VI" begins its global rollout on Wednesday, gamers and critics are applauding the blockbuster release. And so is Wall Street.

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Shares of Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O, the owner of the studio behind GTA VI, jumped more than 6% in premarket trading, with investors betting that glowing reviews from critics and players will propel sales and boost the company's bookings and revenue this year.

Demand has been feverish - with players doing everything from taking several days of paid time off to signing "contracts" with their partners to get uninterrupted game time.

Here are more details on the expected revenue impact for Take-Two:

Wells Fargo expects GTA VI to sell about 65 million units in its current fiscal year that runs through March, up from its prior forecast of 35 million units.

The brokerage's estimate is also boosted by expectations for a potential PC release of the game early in 2027.

It lifted its annual bookings forecast by 19% to US$9.76 billion, versus a consensus estimate of US$8 billion from LSEG data, and Take-Two's own projection of US$8 billion to US$8.20 billion.

Brokerage Oppenheimer estimates about US$1.85 billion in gross revenue in the first three days, compared with the US$1 billion recorded by predecessor GTA V, released more than 13 years ago.

A Sensor Tower tracker estimates roughly 17.1 million units have been sold as of early Wednesday, far exceeding pre-order volumes of all the biggest game releases in recent history.

Reuters

