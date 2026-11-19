A light goods van overturned after apparently skidding into a central divider on Waterloo Road in Kowloon Tong on Wednesday, with the 44-year-old female driver escaping injury.

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Dashcam footage circulated on social media showed the van traveling along Waterloo Road towards Lion Rock Tunnel around 4pm. Near Lung Cheung Road Park, the vehicle suddenly veered left, then lost control to the right, crossing the adjacent lane and hitting the barrier before flipping onto its left side.

A private car and a truck behind braked in time, avoiding a pile-up. The camera car was blocked by the overturned van, and the driver was heard sighing in frustration.

Police said they received a report at 4.06pm of a van hitting a barrier, apparently due to the slippery road in the rain. The driver, surnamed So, was not injured and did not need hospital treatment.