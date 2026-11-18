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John Lee hails Xi’s APEC address as strategic blueprint for Asia-Pacific cooperation

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he was deeply inspired and encouraged by President Xi Jinping’s speech at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, which set out a strategic blueprint for regional cooperation.

HK to launch overseas production support unit in 2027

Hong Kong will complete a review of its Film Development Fund and establish a support unit for overseas film productions in 2027, aiming to attract more productions to the city, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Wednesday.

CUHK Medical Centre chief apologizes after contract specialist removed patient’s ovaries by mistake

The surgeon who wrongly removed a patient’s ovaries during an operation at CUHK Medical Centre is a contract resident, and admitted the error to the patient and her family shortly after the incident, the centre’s chief executive Chung Kin-lai said on Wednesday.

Kwong Kau admits full responsibility for dismembering Abby Choi, denies murder plot

On the 40th day of the High Court murder trial over Abby Choi Tin-fung, her former father-in-law Kwong Kau testified on Wednesday that he took full responsibility for dismembering her body, while denying that anyone had planned to kill her.

BIGBANG sets Hong Kong record with 150,000 fans at Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) wrapped up BIGBANG’s four sold-out concerts at Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday, drawing over 150,000 fans and setting a new Hong Kong record for the highest attendance ever achieved by a concert series from a Korean musical group.

Business Today

Hong Kong multimillionaires hit 412,000 as property prices seen rising 6pc: Citi survey

Hong Kong's multimillionaire population has reached an estimated 412,000, tripled compared to 16 years ago, meaning one in every 13 residents holds net assets over HK$10 million, a Citi Hong Kong survey showed on Wednesday.

Inside APEC Media Center: Chinese intangible cultural heritage, tech, and robots

During the APEC CEO Summit 2026 and Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from November 16 to 19, the media center at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center has turned into a display of Chinese cultural heritage, including high-end technology, traditional palace jewelry, and Chinese medicine.

Grand Ming's Mount Grand to start tender as early as next week

Grand Ming's (1271) North Point residential project Mount Grand has received over a thousand inquiries since releasing its sales brochure, and the project will be launched for sale via tender as early as next week, according to the developer.

HK as an international green finance centre connecting Europe and Asia, said Christopher Hui in Germany

Hong Kong is rising as an international green finance centre, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, citing that the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance is aligned with international standards, making it a natural gateway connecting Europe and Asia.

Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation has priced HK$22.5 billion multi-currency bonds

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation said it has priced its HK$22.5 billion multi-currency public benchmark bonds on Wednesday.

World/China

IT expert urges faster response after FBI flags AI-driven cyberattacks using ARTEX

A Hong Kong IT expert has warned that AI is pushing cybercrime into an "industrialized" phase, after the FBI flagged a free hacking tool known as ARTEX as an emerging weapon in automated attacks worldwide.

Trump-Kim meet on APEC sidelines appears more likely, analysts say

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the sidelines of the APEC summit appeared more likely after the Kremlin said a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin was possible, analysts said.

South Korea says China trade agreement to boost tourism, entertainment sectors

South Korea and China have substantially concluded follow-up negotiations on services and investment under a bilateral free trade agreement, in a move that will boost the entertainment and tourism sectors,South Korea said on Wednesday.

Xi greets Trump at Shenzhen airport ahead of historic trilateral summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Air Force One today to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, greeted on the tarmac by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan's APEC envoy says he will speak with other members at China-hosted summit

Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit said on Wednesday he will "actively" engage with other members at this week's meeting in China's Shenzhen, a potentially fraught event given high tensions between Taipei and Beijing.