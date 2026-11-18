Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Yung Wai-chuen's house in Lan tau Ying in Lantau Island has been sold for HK$2.88 million at an auction on Wednesday after 50 bids within a mere 11 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With each bid increment of HK$50,000, more than 10 buyers were seen bidding. After 50 bids, the property was sold for HK$2.88 million, HK$2.5 million higher than the opening price of HK$380,000.

The auction attracted a large number of bidders, including many foreigners. Based on Yung 's purchase price of HK$5,000 in 1977, the property was held for 49 years, resulting in a profit of HK$2.88 million, an appreciation of 575 times.

C S Auctioneers stated that the selling price completely exceeded expectations.

The buyer's identity is unknown.