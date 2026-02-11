Waymo on Tuesday said it's pulling its driverless vehicles from US highways, following incidents that led the state of California to temporarily ban the ride-hailing service from freeways over safety concerns.

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The company -- a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's parent company -- has "temporarily restricted freeway operations," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Along with California, the driverless vehicles will pause highway services in other municipalities where it operates including Phoenix, Austin and Miami.

The news is likely to add fuel to debate over the risks of driverless taxis, which are beginning to expand into Europe.

The Waymo spokesperson said the suspension of freeway services would allow the company to "evaluate our performance" following the California incidents and the company prioritizes safety.

One such occurrence went viral last week after video captured on a San Francisco highway showed a Waymo vehicle approaching at speed and attempting to pass two police cars, even as their lights were flashing in an intentional bid to slow traffic.

The officers were driving behind a slow-moving construction truck.

The episode led California to temporarily ban Waymo vehicles from its highways, effective November 11.

The decision was also prompted by a separate incident, according to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles tasked with road safety.

In that instance "three Waymo autonomous vehicles entered an active construction closure" in the San Francisco Bay Area, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

"Waymo's driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present," read the statement.

The restrictions "will remain in place until Waymo demonstrates...it has taken effective corrective actions," it continued.

The company emphasized that the construction zone incident did not result in injuries or collisions.

Waymo currently completes half a million trips each week, and says it has demonstrated a 95 percent reduction in serious crashes versus human-driven vehicles.

Waymo has been testing its vehicles in London since 2016, and has plans to expand into Munich and Madrid in 2027.

AFP