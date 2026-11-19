US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested Nvidia results ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering pricing, while weighing hawkish sentiment reflected in US Federal Reserve minutes.

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After gyrating early in the session, the Nasdaq closed modestly higher, the Dow ended sharply lower, while the S&P 500 reversed its modest gains to settle in negative territory following the Fed minutes release.

Nvidia'sNVDA.O quarterly results released late Tuesday beat analyst expectations, and the AI chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue above estimates. Even so, its shares fell amid uncertainties caused by co-founder Jensen Huang's sudden departure last week.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX, which has handily outperformed the broader market this year, closed slightly lower, underscoring lofty expectations for the sector amid massive spending on AI infrastructure and potential risk associated with the nascent technology.

Anthropic's ANT.O IPO is expected to price after the market closes on Wednesday. At the top of its US$70 to US$78 range, the offering would raise about US$64.4 billion and value the company at about US$1.4 trillion.

Other chipmakers were mixed. Intel INTC.O and Micron MU.O lost ground, but Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O advanced.

"There's been a lot of dark clouds of uncertainty over technology, chip stocks and AI in general," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "It's important to remember the market's not totally falling apart here. It clearly is top-heavy with tech, but there are other groups that are actually doing pretty well under the surface."

TargetTGT.N jumped following the discount retailer's upbeat holiday outlook. Results from its larger rival Walmart WMT.N are expected on Thursday.

TJX TJX.N surged after forecasting upbeat annual sales, banking on strong demand ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O shares rose ahead of the rollout of its Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18 points, or 0.24%, to end at 7,322.53 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 101.50 points, or 0.39%, to 24,429.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 566.39 points, or 1.12%, to 50,193.03.

FOCUS ON THE FED

Minutes from the Fed's October policy meeting showed the central bank remained focused on inflation risks, recognizing the need for further rate hikes if the economy progresses as expected. A few policymakers argued the case for a 50-basis-point rate hike "if incoming inflation data were unfavorable."

Consumer and producer price data released after the October meeting showed hotter-than-expected price growth.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller took a hawkish stance on Wednesday, saying the central bank needs to be more aggressive in responding to inflation. This follows John Williams' comments on Tuesday, in which the New York Fed president said that while he favors tighter monetary policy, there was no need for "dramatic action."

Financial markets are pricing in a near-certain probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the conclusion of the Fed's December meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"Inflation continues to be stubbornly higher than anyone wants," Detrick said. "The Fed's going to probably do a 25-basis-point hike in December, and a couple more hikes early next year is a very real possibility."

Housing data released on Wednesday showed mortgage rates climbing, building permits faltering, and pending home sales dropping to a record low.

Reuters