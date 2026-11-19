Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose ancestral roots are in Guangdong, spoke Cantonese during an interview at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, drawing laughter and becoming a talking point on the sidelines of the event.

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Asked how it felt to return to his hometown in Guangdong, he smiled and said in Cantonese: "Very happy!" When asked whether he would take time to visit his ancestral home during the trip, he replied in Cantonese: "No time!"

He then spoke in English about China-Thailand relations, saying the two countries are more than ordinary partners and are as close as siblings. He noted that many Thais can trace their ancestry to China centuries ago, estimating that about 90 per cent of Thais have Chinese roots.

Anutin's Cantonese roots

Anutin, whose Chinese name is Chen Xi-yao, was born into a Thai-Chinese family with ancestral roots in Guangdong. In a 2023 interview with CCTV, he said his parents and grandparents all came from China, and that although he was born in Thailand, Cantonese was spoken at home every day, with many relatives still living in Guangdong.

Reports said his ancestral home is in Luokeng town, Xinhui district, Jiangmen city, and that his father had returned to worship at the ancestral grave.

Anutin arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Thailand's government spokesman said his itinerary includes attending the CEO Summit to promote Thai investment opportunities and cooperation in technology, innovation and regional supply chains.

He also plans bilateral talks with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and the leaders of New Zealand and Russia on trade and investment, and is due to sign a free trade agreement with Peru on Thursday to expand into Latin American markets.