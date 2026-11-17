More than 47,000 middle-aged and elderly individuals have returned to work under a government pilot scheme that offers financial incentives for re-employment, with people aged 60 or above accounting for about a quarter of both participants and employment cases.

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Launched by the Labour and Welfare Bureau two years ago, the three-year Re-employment Allowance Pilot Scheme provides eligible participants with an allowance of HK$10,000 after six consecutive months of full-time work and a further HK$10,000 after 12 months. Part-time workers are eligible for half the amount.

According to a document submitted by the bureau to the Legislative Council, the scheme had recorded 89,564 participants and 59,537 employment cases by the third quarter of this year. A total of 47,118 participants had found work. About one-quarter of participants and employment cases were aged 60 or above.

During the same period, the Labour Department received 48,219 applications for the allowance and had processed 86 percent of them. More than 26,000 applicants had completed six months of work, while over 15,000 had completed 12 months.

The document said the department had completed a mid-term review of the scheme. It found that the initiative had generally encouraged middle-aged and older people to return to work, but that there was room for improvement.

Participants aged 40 to 59 showed a greater willingness to return to work. Many had joined the scheme after their employers closed down or they were made redundant or laid off, rather than having left the workforce voluntarily. The review also found that the longer people had been out of work, the less likely they were to find a job.

Part-time roles were taken mainly by women aged 40 to 59, reflecting demand for flexible working arrangements among caregivers and homemakers. Most participants were able to adapt to their new work environments within six months of returning to work.

The scheme is due to end as scheduled on July 14 next year. Drawing on the review’s findings, the department will develop more targeted measures to help older job seekers and those who have been out of work for longer return to the labour market and stay employed. It will also encourage employers to offer more flexible working hours to make better use of the potential workforce among middle-aged and older people.