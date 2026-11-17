President Xi Jinping personally greeted U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, November 18, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. The rare airport reception underscored the diplomatic weight Beijing is placing on the high-level visit.

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The arrival aboard Air Force One was marked by an elaborate, high-specification welcome ceremony. Honor guards from the three services of the People's Liberation Army presented arms, local children offered flowers to the U.S. First Couple, and military fighter jets conducted an aerial flyover above the airport, trailing colored smoke in tribute.

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According to Xinhua, Xi noted that President Trump and the First Lady had personally greeted him at the airport and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony during his state visit to the United States in September. Emphasizing China's tradition of reciprocity and courtesy, Xi welcomed Trump back to China and expressed his expectation for in-depth discussions on major issues concerning bilateral relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the broader global landscape.

Xi stated that the talks aim to advance a constructive and strategically stable China-U.S. relationship grounded in mutual respect, fairness, and reciprocity.

In response, Trump thanked Xi for personally traveling to the airport and for the special reception arrangements, expressing his pleasure at returning to China. Describing Xi as a great leader, Trump remarked that every meeting with the Chinese president has been highly enjoyable, adding that he is confident the visit will be a complete success and further advance bilateral ties.

Xi Jinping;Donald Trump;Shenzhen APEC