Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on November 19, but no full-scale bilateral negotiations are planned, Russian news agencies quoted two senior officials as saying.

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Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, quoted by the agencies, said the Putin-Trump meeting would take place after the APEC plenary session and that several members of the Russian and U.S. delegations were expected to attend.

Both leaders are also set to take part in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Kremln spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the agencies, said one hour had been allocated for the three-way meeting.

Reuters