A 25-year-old non-Chinese man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found about 900 grammes of suspected ketamine and 70 grammes of suspected cocaine in a Yau Ma Tei tenement flat used as a drug warehouse on Wednesday.

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The Sham Shui Po police district special duties team seized the drugs, with a total market value of about HK$500,000, during an operation on Temple Street. The man is being detained.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment.