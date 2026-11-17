Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived at Shenzhen airport on Wednesday afternoon for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where she was greeted by retired former Chinese ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue, a lower-level reception than that given to other leaders attending the summit.

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Television footage showed Zhang, 67, welcoming Takaichi. Zhang previously served as a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, ambassador to Indonesia and consul-general in New York, and has been retired for five years. She received Takaichi in her capacity as a "Foreign Ministry protocol ambassador," and also joined Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Lin Keqing and Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing in welcoming South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

At the welcome banquet in the evening, President Xi Xiaoming shook hands with Takaichi. According to Bloomberg and other media, Takaichi said a few words to Xi at the banquet, but Xi only smiled without responding. After the group photo, as Takaichi left, she and Xi nodded to each other.

Leaders attending the APEC summit were mainly received by Guangdong Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee Director Huang Chuping and CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee Chairman Lin Keqing, both incumbent ministerial-level officials. The arrangement of a retired bureau-level official to individually welcome the Japanese head of government was noticeably lower in protocol than for other leaders.

Takaichi's "Taiwan contingency" remarks last November sharply worsened China-Japan relations, and it is widely expected she will not hold a meeting with Xi during this summit.