A welcome dinner hosted by President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan for APEC leaders in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening featured a menu centered on Cantonese cuisine, with Western elements and Chinese wines.

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The dinner was held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center. According to reports, the opening dish was a cold plate named "Pengcheng," Shenzhen's nickname, followed by a fish maw soup with green olives and ginger-scallion stir-fried lobster.

Main courses included steamed grouper in soy sauce, mushroom steak, and morel mushrooms with baby cabbage and chestnuts in saffron sauce, balancing Cantonese seafood with diverse tastes.

Dim sum and desserts included a trio of Cantonese dim sum, tangerine peel and lotus seed red bean soup, cake, fresh fruit and ice cream, along with tea and coffee.

Photo: Reuters

Chinese wines paired with the meal

The wine list featured Chinese selections, including a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2020 white from Ningxia, as well as a Guangdong lychee ice wine with Lingnan characteristics.

Before the dinner, Xi and Peng welcomed the leaders and representatives of the economies and posed for a group photo. In his speech, Xi said Shenzhen is an important window for China's reform and opening-up, stressing that "openness is Shenzhen's gene, innovation is its vitality and cooperation is its source," and describing the city's development as an epitome of China's reform and opening-up and a vivid example of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held on November 18-19 under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Promote Common Prosperity."