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Chipmaker Nvidia announced Jensen Huang’s resignation on November 12 and named finance chief Colette Kress interim chief executive. For shareholders, the question is what losing him could cost next.
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Nvidia’s fiscal 2025 Form 10-K attributed US$23.7 billion (HK$184.86 billion) in revenue to customers with Singapore billing addresses, putting Singapore second only to the United States.
That was 18 percent of total revenue. Yet shipments to Singapore accounted for less than 2 percent of Nvidia’s total revenue that year. Where did the chips go? Nvidia says customers use Singapore to centralize invoicing, so a Singapore billing address tells us little about where the chips ended up.
This year, Nvidia reported revenue by customer headquarters in its 2026 Form 10-K and revised its 2025 revenue attributed to China, including Hong Kong, from US$17.1 billion to US$25.0 billion, an increase of US$7.9 billion.
Curiously, reports have linked at least US$7.5 billion worth of chip shipments since 2023 to a network that included Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. Its former CEO, Alice Huang, reportedly had an affair with Jensen Huang.
Is Jensen Huang replaceable? Jensen Huang said he worked seven days a week and had more than 60 direct reports, including senior leaders, vice presidents, and engineers. He brought engineers together to work through decisions on chips, networking and cooling.
Why does this matter? A faster chip, for example, is of limited use if the network can’t keep it fed or the system can’t keep it cool. Jensen Huang understood how those decisions fit together, and that hands-on approach helped build Nvidia’s lead.
Meanwhile, AI firm Anthropic says its Mythos model got the prompt-processing stage of one AI model running on Advanced Micro Devices' chips in about three days. If engineers can move more workloads off CUDA, Nvidia’s software platform, customers will have more choice and rivals could catch up faster.
With Jensen Huang gone, how will Nvidia stay ahead? Some employees have called for his return. To me, Jensen Huang is to Nvidia what Steve Jobs was to Apple. His judgment about what to build next helped make Nvidia an industry leader. With rivals challenging that lead and AI tools making it easier to move workloads off CUDA, his departure comes at a bad time.
Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber