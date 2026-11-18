Hong Kong marked a significant milestone on Wednesday with the official opening of the Jockey Club Kai Tak Water Sports Centre. Supported by a donation of over HK$82 million from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to the Hong Kong Water Sports Charitable Trust, the new facility is the city's first integrated community water sports center in an urban setting.

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Managed by the Hong Kong Water Sports Council, the center offers a unique blend of water and land-based activities, providing residents and visitors with a new recreational destination.

Situated on the grounds of the former Kai Tak Fire Station, the center has revitalized a historic two-storey building from the 1970s. The facility offers a broad spectrum of recreational options, including dragon boating, kayaking, rowing, sailing, windsurfing, lifesaving, wake surfing, and land-based activities. It also features barrier-free access, ensuring opportunities for people with disabilities.

Jockey Club Kai Tak Water Sports Centre.

Water parade performance at the Jockey Club Kai Tak Water Sports Centre.

Jockey Club Kai Tak Water Sports Centre.

The opening ceremony drew several prominent figures, including Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and lawmaker Kenneth Fok Kai-kong ; director of Leisure and Cultural Services Manda Chan Wing-man; assistant director of Fire Services Cheu Yu-kok; and chairman of the Hong Kong Water Sports Council Michael Tanner.

Fok noted that since the launch of the Jockey Club Ride the Wave Community Programme in July 2025 and the center’s trial run in April 2026, there have been over 35,000 participant visits. He hoped the facility would help transform Kowloon East into a vibrant water sports hub and reinforce Hong Kong’s reputation as a venue for major international sporting events.

Kenneth Fok (2nd right); Manda Chan (2nd left); Cheu Yu-kok (1st right) and Michael Tanner (1st left) unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the Water Sports Centre.

The facility is complemented by the Jockey Club Ride the Wave Community Programme, which partners with sports associations and NGOs to provide water sports training, promote water safety, and encourage healthy, active lifestyles across the community. The program features certificate courses, school outreach, and group training, with fully funded opportunities available for schools and community groups. Special attention is given to underprivileged youth, low-income families, people with disabilities, and other underserved groups.