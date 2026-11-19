Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were seated on either side of Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at a welcome banquet in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening, November 18, marking the start of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. Meanwhile, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk was spotted arriving in the southern Chinese tech hub as part of the American delegation, maintaining a low-key presence.

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Hosted at the Shenzhen International Exchange Centre, the gala dinner saw Xi and Peng greet world leaders, representatives, and spouses—including Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee—ahead of a group photograph. Video footage from the reception showed Trump shaking hands with Xi and Peng, tapping the Chinese leader's arm as Xi nodded in response. Putin subsequently approached Trump and initiated a handshake, with the two exchanging brief pleasantries in their first face-to-face encounter since their August 2025 summit in Alaska.

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Putin and Trump were seated to the left and right of Xi and Peng at the main banquet table. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that Putin and Xi had discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during an earlier bilateral meeting.

The leaders of China, the United States, and Russia are scheduled to hold a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday, November 19. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that the three heads of state will hold in-depth discussions on major issues concerning global peace, while Putin expressed optimism that the three-way talks could yield significant benefits.

Separately, footage released by mainland media outlet The Paper showed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk riding in a shuttle bus with the US delegation to the Langham Shenzhen following Trump's afternoon arrival at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport.

Reports indicate that Musk did not travel on Air Force One for the entire Asian leg, instead flying via private jet to Manila for a brief stopover a day after Trump departed before joining the American team in China.

Musk's appearance highlights his renewed proximity to the White House and continues a pattern of joining Trump at major diplomatic events this year. He previously accompanied the president aboard Air Force One to China in May alongside former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, and attended the White House state dinner hosted for Xi in September.