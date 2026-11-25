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Five-vehicle pile-up in Sham Shui Po leaves motorcyclist injured after taxi collision

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A motorcyclist was injured in a five-vehicle collision in Sham Shui Po on Tuesday night after a taxi struck his bike and continued forward into two other stationary cars, with dashcam footage of the incident circulating widely online.

Police receive 393 reports over closed luxury consignment shops as losses hit $51.18m

Police have received 393 reports involving losses of roughly HK$51.18 million after two second-hand luxury consignment shops abruptly ceased operations and became unreachable, leaving sellers without payouts for their goods.

No winner for $73m Mark Six jackpot, next draw estimated at $102m

No one claimed the top prize in Tuesday night's Mark Six Lucky Tuesday Snowball draw despite an estimated jackpot of HK$73 million, pushing the first-prize pool for Saturday's draw to an estimated HK$102 million.

Woman, 66, found dead inside clutter-filled Chai Wan flat

A 66-year-old woman was found dead inside a clutter-filled public housing flat in Chai Wan on Tuesday evening after paramedics had to clear mounds of hoarded items to reach her.

Four arrested as Customs seizes $4m worth of cannabis buds at HK airport

Customs officers have arrested four mainland Chinese men and seized approximately 19 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth an estimated HK$4 million across two separate drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport.

World/China

Senegal reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champion

Senegal were reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title.

File Photo/Reuters

S Korea to relocate 31 central agencies and 5,460 civil servants to Sejong by 2031

South Korea's government said it will relocate 31 agencies, including central government agencies, to Sejong by 2031.

File Photo/Reuters

Death toll from Indonesia factory fire rises to 26: police

The death toll from a confectionery factory fire in Indonesia has risen to 26 after two more bodies were retrieved, police said on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters

Eleven hurt in second Houthi strike within days on Riyadh's tallest tower

Yemen's Houthi fighters struck the tallest tower in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, wounding at least 11 people as the group presses on with a campaign that has disrupted the Gulf's biggest economy.

Photo: Reuters

Two arrested after break-in at country home of Prince William and wife Kate, UK police say

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a break-in at the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, British police said on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall following Monday's Nvidia-led rally

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday as Nvidia and other technology shares gave back some of the previous day's sharp gains and investors braced for possible new tariffs.

Anthropic falls below US$83 IPO price in swift reversal after record listing

Anthropic's shares slipped below their US$83 (HK$647.4) initial public offering price in early trading on Tuesday, a striking unwind just days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

Editorial

The Nvidia whiplash: what Jensen Huang's comeback reveals about a fractured Washington

Jensen Huang's abrupt reinstatement as Nvidia chief executive on Monday - just 11 days after resigning amid affair and espionage allegations - has exposed a widening fissure in Washington.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

The Northern Link: boosting economic, social connection | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

The conclusion of the project agreement between the government and MTR Corporation marks the start of the Northern Link's Spur Line connecting to the Loop and the Huanggang Port, completing the railway network that will cover the Northern Metropolis.

Is minimally invasive surgery always better than open-chest surgery? | Health Decoder | Dr Yu Sze-yuen

Minimally invasive techniques have revolutionized the treatment of thoracic conditions, ranging from lung cancer and pneumothorax - or collapsed lung - to thymic and mediastinal tumors.

Pricing circularity: turning waste streams into bankable assets | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

The circular economy offers a compelling opportunity to unlock hidden enterprise value by recapturing energy and converting disposal costs into productive capital.

Four-day immersion into rich Indian culture | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

India by the Bay returns to Hong Kong this month with a program that explores how Indian cultural traditions are passed on, reinterpreted, and challenged.