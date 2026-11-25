The death toll from a confectionery factory fire in Indonesia has risen to 26 after two more bodies were retrieved, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in Banten province's Serang district -- around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital Jakarta -- caught fire on Saturday afternoon, trapping dozens of workers inside.

Rescuers retrieved two more bodies from the building, local police said in a statement on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 26.

Another 28 people remain unaccounted for, police said, adding that they had launched a probe into the cause of the blaze.

"Based on the facts from the investigation and the evidence that has been secured, we found that there was an alleged crime related to negligence or carelessness that resulted in a fire and endangering others," said Banten deputy police chief Zain Dwi Nugroho.

Rescue worker Jajuli -- who, like many Indonesians, uses only one name -- said on Monday that many of the victims found had been "burnt and reduced to dust".

Deadly fires are not uncommon in the Southeast Asian nation.

A blaze that was likely caused by a drone battery explosion tore through a seven-storey building in Jakarta and killed at least 22 people in December.

And at least 13 people were killed in the country's east in 2023 after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.

AFP