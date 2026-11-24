Customs officers have arrested four mainland Chinese men and seized approximately 19 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth an estimated HK$4 million across two separate drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport.

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In the first case, officers intercepted a 59-year-old mainland male passenger arriving from Guangzhou on Monday and uncovered about 11 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds concealed inside his carry-on baggage, leading to his arrest.

Following follow-up investigations, officers on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old mainland man arriving from Bangkok who was suspected of being connected to the same case. During customs clearance, officers also found nine sticks of duty-not-paid cigarettes in his possession.

In a second seizure on Tuesday, two mainland male passengers aged 26 and 49 arrived in the city from Bangkok, with officers discovering roughly eight kilograms of suspected cannabis buds packed inside the carry-on luggage of one of the travelers. Both men were subsequently arrested.

Investigations into both cases remain ongoing.

Customs urged members of the public not to participate in drug trafficking for monetary gain or carry unknown items for others, warning that trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, while possessing illicit cigarettes is punishable by a maximum fine of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.