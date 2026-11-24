Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a break-in at the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, British police said on Tuesday.

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Norfolk Constabulary said police were called on Monday night following a report of suspicious activity at a property on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Dogs, drones and a helicopter were deployed to assist with searches and two men were arrested on the estate, the force added. The two men remain in custody.

The Sun newspaper first reported that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house that the late Queen Elizabeth gave William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011.

Police said the property was unoccupied at the time of the apparent break-in. William and Kate use the retreat for holidays and short breaks, but their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London.

A spokesperson for William said they did not comment on security matters.

Photo: Reuters

PAST ROYAL SECURITY BREACHES

There have been several royal security incidents in recent years.

In 2024, two masked men broke into Windsor Castle and stole two vehicles from a barn.

Three years earlier, a man was arrested with a loaded crossbow at Windsor Castle. He was detained for nine years after admitting making threats against the late monarch.

One of the biggest breaches of royal security took place at Buckingham Palace in 1982, when an intruder climbed a wall and then wandered into the room where the queen was in bed.

Separately on Tuesday, William visited Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the British leader's office, 10 Downing Street.

While the British royals often mingle with political leaders and government ministers at formal occasions, visits to Downing Street, the official residence of British leaders since 1735, are more infrequent.

The late Queen Elizabeth dined with Winston Churchill at Number 10 in 1955, on the eve of his resignation, and became the first monarch for possibly 200 years to attend a cabinet meeting there in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee year.

As heir, King Charles also made a number of trips to Downing Street to attend meetings and see how the government functioned, while William's late mother Princess Diana also visited almost exactly 37 years ago in 1989.

Reuters