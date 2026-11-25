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Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal
17-06-2026 07:35 HKT
Senegal baskets are hot, but women weavers ask where's the money?
04-12-2025 21:42 HKT
Ten-man United hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in Pochettino debut
23-11-2026 03:35 HKT
McBurnie strikes late as Hull dent Brighton's title bid
23-11-2026 03:15 HKT
Arsenal held by Newcastle, Man City draw with Fulham
22-11-2026 05:24 HKT
Pochettino arrives in Manchester braced for relegation cauldron
19-11-2026 05:47 HKT
Denmark thrash Portugal 4-1 on night of Ronaldo tributes
15-11-2026 06:55 HKT
Pochettino appointed as Man Utd boss after Carrick sacking
14-11-2026 04:55 HKT
Messi returns to FIFPRO World 11, Ballon d'Or winner Kane misses out
10-11-2026 05:36 HKT
97 arrested in $130m building maintenance bid-rigging bust
24-11-2026 01:02 HKT