Senegal was reinstated as winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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Senegal initially won the title on the field, prevailing 1-0 in extra time in a chaotic final against host Morocco on Jan. 18.

That result was overturned in March by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which awarded the AFCON title to Morocco because Senegal players had walked off the field in protest after Morocco was awarded a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

Tuesday's decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the CAF ruling, citing the decision by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to allow the match to resume after the protest.

"By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met -- both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume," CAS said.

The Senegalese Soccer Federation welcomed the CAS ruling. "Once again and forever, champions of Africa," it posted on social media.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said it was "astonished" by the decision and announced plans to "pursue all available legal procedures to appeal the decision."

Reuters