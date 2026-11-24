The circular economy offers a compelling opportunity to unlock hidden enterprise value by recapturing energy and converting disposal costs into productive capital. For decades, Hong Kong treated municipal waste primarily as a management expense. Aligned with the national 15th Five-Year Plan’s drive for green transformation and new quality productive forces, Hong Kong’s inaugural Five-Year Plan marks a structural inflection point – advancing the city’s 2035 waste-to-resources vision and catalyzing city-wide circularity.
From a financial perspective, the circular economy is fundamentally about capital efficiency, strategic foresight and long-term value creation. It enables organizations to identify underutilized resources, recognize their economic value and allocate capital in ways that generate sustainable returns. At Towngas, we regard discarded heat and biogenic gas not as operational by-products, but as high-potential inputs with latent commercial value.
Rather than allowing landfill gas to go unused, Towngas has spent decades working with landfill operators and environmental partners to offtake biogas from Hong Kong’s major landfills and upgrade it into feedstock for town gas production. Separately, in 2023 we launched Hong Kong’s first inter-plant heat-transfer project in Tai Po – a distinctive showcase of waste-heat recovery that redirects residual thermal energy to power dehumidifiers at a neighboring food factory, reducing both energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.
Today, Towngas is scaling this blueprint across sea, land and air, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role under the 15th Five-Year Plan as an international green shipping, aviation and finance hub. From hydrogen and green methanol to sustainable aviation fuel, we are developing innovative pathways that transform waste-derived resources into cleaner energy solutions. These initiatives create new revenue streams and long-term value from resources once regarded as waste, while supporting the decarbonization of transport and industry and accelerating Hong Kong’s transition to a more circular economy.
Unlocking institutional capital requires the alignment of green finance with digital governance – both functions under my remit.
Last month, we signed a memorandum of understanding with DBS Hong Kong for the city’s first green hydrogen sustainable financing facility under Phase 2A of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance. Concurrently, our digital teams and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University are developing a blockchain-based traceability platform for green fuels, eliminating greenwashing risk and lowering our cost of capital.
With scalable technologies, trusted data and innovative financing solutions, Towngas is accelerating its transformation from a traditional utility into a green, smart energy enterprise. By turning waste into bankable, certified fuels, we are not merely reducing emissions; we are building resilient growth platforms that support Hong Kong’s 2035 circularity vision and its 2050 carbon-neutrality goal.
Edmund Yeung is the ED & CFO of Towngas