Hong Kong veteran singer and actor Andy Lau Tak-wah has opened up about becoming a father at 51, revealing that having a child with his wife, Carol Chu Lai-chien, was not an easy journey.

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The 64-year-old made the rare comments during a recent radio interview hosted by veteran presenter Nancy Sit Ka-yin, while discussing his latest album and a song dedicated to his daughter, Hanna.

Asked about the inspiration behind the song, Lau said it was written from his own perspective before joking that he had become a father relatively late in life.

"I had been an idol for so long that I forgot I needed to have the next generation," he said.

Lau, who was 51 when Hanna was born in 2012, admitted that having a child became increasingly difficult as he and Chu grew older.

However, he expressed gratitude for becoming a father, saying: "Heaven has helped me many times."

He added that he and Chu had taken things as they came, believing that everything seemed to have been arranged by fate.

Lau also shared insights into his relationship with Hanna, now 14, revealing that helping her with homework can be challenging, particularly in mathematics, as the curriculum has changed considerably since his school days.

He joked that he often became a source of frustration for his daughter but would usually take the initiative to make up with her the following day if they had an argument.

The singer also revealed that Hanna regularly listens to his new songs and offers feedback, describing her as having a good ear for music. He added that she might create her own music in the future.