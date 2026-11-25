South Korea will relocate a total of 31 central administrative agencies and 5,460 civil servants to Sejong City by 2031, with 22 agencies moving first next year.

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The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued a notice on Tuesday on the revision to the relocation plan, finalizing arrangements for 31 of the 44 agencies designated for relocation in an October 13 government announcement that can move under current laws and regulations.

Compared with a revised plan unveiled at a public hearing on November 3, the overall scale is unchanged, but the number of agencies moving next year has fallen from 23 to 22. The National Human Rights Commission of Korea, initially scheduled to move next year, will now move by 2031 after deciding to build a new headquarters rather than lease offices.

An MOIS official said the commission needs investigation and counseling facilities and better accessibility for socially disadvantaged people, so building new offices was deemed preferable to leasing. No other agency's relocation plan changed.

Leased offices and new buildings

The 1,600 people at the 22 agencies moving next year will occupy leased private-sector buildings. The 3,860 people at nine agencies, including the Board of Audit and Inspection, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the National Police Agency and the National Human Rights Commission, will move to newly built offices by 2031.

The cost is estimated at about 48.2 billion won for leased offices and about 1.6 trillion won for new buildings.

Thirteen agencies and 4,469 people — including the foreign, unification, defense, justice and gender equality ministries, the prosecution service and the serious crimes investigation agency — were excluded from the notice because legal amendments are required. The government plans further notices after amending relevant laws.