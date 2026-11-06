No one claimed the top prize in Tuesday night's Mark Six Lucky Tuesday Snowball draw despite an estimated jackpot of HK$73 million, pushing the first-prize pool for Saturday's draw to an estimated HK$102 million.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The draw marked the debut of the Hong Kong Jockey Club's new "Hype Up. Jackpot Up." mechanism, which boosted the snowball to HK$55 million after accumulated bets reached HK$68.88 million by 2pm on Monday, lifting the estimated first-division payout to HK$73 million for a single HK$10 winning unit.

Total turnover for the draw exceeded HK$174 million before ticket sales closed at 9.15pm. The drawn numbers were 1, 20, 26, 28, 35, and 41, with 36 as the extra number.

No first-prize winner

While the first prize went unclaimed, six winning units shared the second prize, taking home HK$1,140,540 each, and 190 units won the third prize of HK$96,040 each.

With the jackpot rolling over, the snowball will increase to roughly HK$75.53 million for Saturday's draw, offering an estimated first prize of HK$102 million for a single winning entry.