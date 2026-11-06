No one claimed the top prize in Tuesday night's Mark Six Lucky Tuesday Snowball draw despite an estimated jackpot of HK$73 million, pushing the first-prize pool for Saturday's draw to an estimated HK$102 million.
The draw marked the debut of the Hong Kong Jockey Club's new "Hype Up. Jackpot Up." mechanism, which boosted the snowball to HK$55 million after accumulated bets reached HK$68.88 million by 2pm on Monday, lifting the estimated first-division payout to HK$73 million for a single HK$10 winning unit.
Total turnover for the draw exceeded HK$174 million before ticket sales closed at 9.15pm. The drawn numbers were 1, 20, 26, 28, 35, and 41, with 36 as the extra number.
No first-prize winner
While the first prize went unclaimed, six winning units shared the second prize, taking home HK$1,140,540 each, and 190 units won the third prize of HK$96,040 each.
With the jackpot rolling over, the snowball will increase to roughly HK$75.53 million for Saturday's draw, offering an estimated first prize of HK$102 million for a single winning entry.