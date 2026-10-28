A 66-year-old woman was found dead inside a clutter-filled public housing flat in Chai Wan on Tuesday evening after paramedics had to clear mounds of hoarded items to reach her.

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Police received a report at around 7pm from a 66-year-old man surnamed Leung, who said his wife, surnamed Lee, had collapsed and was unresponsive inside their unit at Chui Luk House, Tsui Lok Estate.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and had to shift large amounts of stacked clutter just to access the woman, before certifying her dead at the flat. Police have classified the incident as a "body found" case, with the exact cause of death pending a post-mortem examination.

Sources said the deceased had a medical history of breast cancer, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, requiring regular follow-up consultations. The childless couple reportedly maintained a distant relationship and rarely communicated.

The apartment was heavily packed with hoarded belongings, leaving minimal walking room and only two narrow sleeping spaces—with the husband typically sleeping in the kitchen and the wife in the living room.

According to sources, the woman had complained of feeling unwell on Monday, suspecting she had caught a cold, before her husband discovered her unresponsive the following evening and alerted authorities.