India by the Bay returns to Hong Kong this month with a program that explores how Indian cultural traditions are passed on, reinterpreted, and challenged.
Across four days, three generations of violinists will share a stage, familiar figures from epic literature will take on new dramatic life, and writers and collectors will bring their perspectives to the conversation.
Running from tomorrow until Sunday at Asia Society Hong Kong Centre in Admiralty, the festival’s eleventh edition takes “Heritage, Reimagined” as its theme. Co-presented by Teamwork Arts and Asia Society Hong Kong Centre, it brings together music, dance, books, food, and discussions about art and current affairs.
The opening evening features author and columnist Twinkle Khanna in conversation with Sanjoy K Roy. Known to readers as Mrs Funnybones, Khanna offers a starting point for the weekend rooted in books, humor and observations of everyday life.
On Friday, violinist L Subramaniam performs alongside his son Ambi and granddaughter Mahati in Strings of the Past, Present & Future. The concert gives Hong Kong audiences a chance to hear a musical tradition shared across three generations of the same family.
The concert is rooted in Carnatic music, the classical tradition of southern India. Listeners familiar with the violin through classical music will hear a different side of the instrument.
Saturday’s program includes a conversation about India-China relations and a gala dinner featuring a menu by Rijul Gulati, executive chef of New Delhi restaurant Indian Accent.
On Sunday, author Namita Moolani Mehra presents Anni Dreams of Biryani, a storytelling session organized in collaboration with the Hong Kong International Literary Festival.
Also on Sunday, Keelaka Dance Company’s Sakhi combines classical movement and experimental theatre in a fresh interpretation of Sita and Draupadi, two figures from Indian epic literature.
Art enthusiasts can also attend a discussion at Christie’s on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm on the Dabriwala Collection and the growing international recognition of modern South Asian art.
For newcomers, the program offers several ways in, without requiring specialist knowledge or a commitment to the entire weekend. A concert, an author conversation, or a dance performance can each provide an introduction.
The challenge may simply be deciding which one to book first.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District