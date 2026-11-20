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Police hunt suspected employee after $1.88 million in camera gear stolen from Causeway Bay store

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Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected employee following the theft of 61 cameras and 55 lenses valued at approximately HK$1.88 million from an electronics store in Causeway Bay.

(Video) Pedestrian narrowly escapes injury as trash bin falls from height at Tseung Kwan O Plaza

A pedestrian narrowly escaped serious injury on Thursday afternoon after a trash bin fell from a height at Tseung Kwan O Plaza, landing less than a meter away from him.

billyonairphotography＠Threads

Man injured in Peak slope fall after suspected drunken stumble

A man was hospitalized with facial injuries on Thursday night after apparently losing his balance while drinking and falling about two meters down a slope on Hong Kong's Victoria Peak.

Large rat spotted roaming Aberdeen shopping mall

A large rat was spotted scurrying openly near the ground-floor escalators of a shopping mall in Aberdeen on Thursday evening, sparking online debate over hygiene standards in the southern Hong Kong district.

4 Hermès bags worth $150,000 stolen in Peak burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a detached house on Hong Kong's Victoria Peak after four Hermès handbags valued at roughly HK$150,000 were reported stolen on Thursday afternoon.

Tuen Mun estate residents enter third day without water after pipe burst

Residents of a residential block in Tuen Mun entered a third straight day without running water on Friday after a suspected burst pipe severed supplies, forcing some households to fetch water beside a ground-floor refuse room amid complaints over slow contingency measures.

Passers-by prevent Yuen Long pavement fire from spreading

Quick-thinking passers-by stepped in to clear nearby hazards after discarded cardboard and a bicycle caught fire on a busy pavement in Yuen Long, according to video footage circulating online on Thursday.

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HK police ride Grand Theft Auto VI hype to warn against real-life crime

Hong Kong police have tapped into the global frenzy surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to deliver a lighthearted anti-crime message, reminding gamers that criminal offenses in the real world cannot simply be erased or reloaded.

World/China

Xi calls for jointly building Asia-Pacific community to prosper together

President Xi Jinping pledged on Wednesday that China is willing to work with all parties to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community and bring prosperity for all, addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen.

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Foreign Minister hails 'Shenzhen Outlook' as milestone as APEC summit concludes

China's top diplomat hailed the adoption of a joint leaders' framework as a defining milestone for regional trade as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit wrapped up in Shenzhen on Thursday night.

Photo: Reuters

Putin says he will hit back hard after Ukraine strikes Crimea Bridge again

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would hit back hard after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for a third time this week and said he was dropping any idea of a moratorium on attacking each other's energy sectors and shipping.

Photo: Reuters

White House rejects claims Trump dozed off during Xi's APEC speech

The White House on Thursday rejected social media claims that President Donald Trump dozed off during Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen.

X@PamphletsY

US signed off on sales of nearly 900,000 AI chips to China in six months, committee says

The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday.

Photo: Reuters

Riyadh's tallest skyscraper hit in Houthi strike on Saudi wealth fund HQ

Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck on Thursday in a Houthi attack in the latest blow in the Iran-backed Yemeni group's war with the kingdom.

Photo: Reuters

Lamborghini and cross-border trucks collide in Shenzhen Bay tunnel pile-up

A multi-vehicle collision involving a luxury Lamborghini SUV and cross-border trucks disrupted traffic inside Shenzhen Bay's Dongbin Tunnel on Thursday, leaving multiple vehicles heavily damaged, according to video footage circulating online.

Market

Wall Street ends sharply lower as Anthropic's debut fails to revive AI fervor

US stocks slumped on Thursday, after Anthropic's super-sized IPO failed to revitalize faded enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, as an early spike in its share price ebbed.

AMD shares slide as report says China links could invite US scrutiny

AMD shares fell 8% on Thursday after a report by Hunterbrook Media raised concerns that the chip company's ties with Chinese entities, some with links to blacklisted firms, could attract greater US regulatory scrutiny.

Photo: Reuters

Anthropic tops SpaceX with record $2 trillion Nasdaq debut

Anthropic notched a valuation of about US$2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, vaulting past SpaceX's massive June listing and capping a turbulent stretch for the AI sector that tested Wall Street's appetite for the technology.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Beyond the spectacle of the China-Russia-US summit: why the Asia-Pacific is Shenzhen's quiet winner

The upcoming meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen has drawn inevitable comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Long live the kings (part II) | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

"No barrique, no Berlusconi" is the famous hand-painted wine label made by traditionalist Barolo producer Bartolo Mascarello in 2001, to show his strong opposition against the use of small and new French oak barriques favored by the modernists, as well as to voice his political view.