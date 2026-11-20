A multi-vehicle collision involving a luxury Lamborghini SUV and cross-border trucks disrupted traffic inside Shenzhen Bay's Dongbin Tunnel on Thursday, leaving multiple vehicles heavily damaged, according to video footage circulating online.

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The video showed an orange Lamborghini Urus positioned sideways across the carriageway with severe front-end damage, including a buckled bonnet, a detached bumper, and debris strewn across the tarmac. Several commercial trucks bearing dual Hong Kong and Guangdong licence plates were also involved in the pile-up.

An eyewitness filming the aftermath described the luxury SUV as having been "flattened front and back," adding that a black private car caught in the collision had sustained similar crushing damage.

The footage drew widespread attention on social media, where commenters likened the sandwiched Lamborghini to a "club sandwich," while others questioned how such a severe crash occurred along a straight stretch of tunnel and remarked on the durability of the vehicle's frame.