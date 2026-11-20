AMD AMD.O shares fell 8% on Thursday after a report by Hunterbrook Media raised concerns that the chip company's ties with Chinese entities, some with links to blacklisted firms, could attract greater US regulatory scrutiny.

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Newer versions of AMD's firmware, essential for its chips to operate in servers, have been incorporated by IEIT Systems, a Chinese server maker blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce in March 2025, the report by the media outlet affiliated with a short-selling investment fund Hunterbrook Capital said.

Three companies closely tied to IEIT use the same AMD firmware, the report said, adding that Maginfra in China, Kaytus in Singapore and Aivres in California openly sell servers built on AMD chips under their own brands.

Hunterbrook Capital said it has taken a short position in AMD after the report by Hunterbrook Media.

AMD also has other ties to blacklisted companies, according to Hunterbrook Media. "It reported $67 million of licensing income in 2025 that Hunterbrook traced to two Chinese chip ventures blacklisted in 2019."

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

"The claims misrepresent AMD's business practices and relationships. AMD complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations," an AMD spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We remain focused on serving our customers and upholding the highest standards of integrity," the spokesperson said.

The report also raises questions about whether AMD can capitalize on challenges facing rival Nvidia NVDA.O in China, where US export restrictions have curbed sales of advanced AI chips, most recently through additional tightening announced this week.

Nvidia is facing growing scrutiny of its China business after the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, whom US intelligence suspects of spying for China.

AMD has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, compared with Intel's 31.55 and Nvidia's 9.83, according to LSEG data.

Reuters