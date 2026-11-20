A 49-year-old man was rushed to hospital unconscious on Thursday evening after collapsing inside his public housing flat in Cheung Sha Wan.

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Emergency services were alerted at around 8:00pm after the man, surnamed Cheng, fainted at his residence in Hoi Yin House on Hoi Lai Estate, prompting his son to call police.

Paramedics arrived to find him unresponsive and transported him to Caritas Medical Centre for emergency treatment. He is understood to have a history of pre-existing medical conditions.