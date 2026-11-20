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Man collapses while playing volleyball at Smithfield Sports Centre
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Hiker dies after collapsing on trail in Wu Kau Tang
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Japan's main opposition party collapses after eight months
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Five killed as part of village home in China's Sichuan collapses
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A Castle Peak Road site applies for hotel use, offering 299 units
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Police raid underground poker den in Cheung Sha Wan, 72 arrested
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'Human' named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year
19-11-2026 03:01 HKT