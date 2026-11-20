A large rat was spotted scurrying openly near the ground-floor escalators of a shopping mall in Aberdeen on Thursday evening, sparking online debate over hygiene standards in the southern Hong Kong district.

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Images shared by a resident in a local Facebook group showed the rodent wandering near the escalators at Abba Shopping Mall at around 6:30pm, appearing largely unfazed by the indoor environment.

The sighting quickly drew mixed reactions from social media users. While several commenters quipped that the creature was "Mickey, not a rat" and dismissed the scene as "a daytime hallucination," others voiced concern over deteriorating cleanliness in the neighborhood, with one resident lamenting that Aberdeen was "getting dirtier and dirtier."