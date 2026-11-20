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(Video) Rat spotted lying motionless in Tai Wo Shopping Centre in Tai Po
11-11-2026 04:23 HKT
(Video) Rat spotted at Tai Wo Hau MTR station
05-11-2026 05:10 HKT
Murder arrest after woman dies in Wah Fu Estate minibus stop dispute
09-07-2026 11:51 HKT
$270m cocaine haul: Police seize another 120kg on Aberdeen yacht
30-06-2026 02:21 HKT
Worker dies after electrocution on boat in Aberdeen
04-03-2026 01:08 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Aberdeen man loses thousands in online game account scam
04-11-2025 02:27 HKT
'Human' named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year
19-11-2026 03:01 HKT