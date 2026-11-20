A man was hospitalized with facial injuries on Thursday night after apparently losing his balance while drinking and falling about two meters down a slope on Hong Kong's Victoria Peak.

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Police received a report from a female passer-by at 10:32pm that a man had tumbled over a railing along Lugard Road.

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Sources said the man, an Indian national holding a Hong Kong identity card, is suspected of having climbed onto the roadside barrier to drink before stumbling while intoxicated and dropping roughly two meters onto a lower footpath.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the man conscious and able to walk, having sustained facial abrasions, before transporting him to hospital for treatment.