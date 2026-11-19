"Human" has been named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year, defined as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines."

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The growth of AI means it is now necessary to explicitly say 'human' for things that once could only be done by humans," said chief editor Colin McIntosh.

Examples of current usage included Scarlett Johansson challenging "an assault on human creativity" and Matthew McConaughey protecting himself against unauthorized digital reproduction of his voice or image.

"The measure of AI's success should be how much it improves human lives," Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on learning of the choice.

McIntosh said dictionary editors had to keep up with how words change over time. His research found a fourfold increase in the use of "human" since 1900.

"'Man' used to be used in this sense a lot more, but now it is not acceptable to use 'man' to mean men and women," he added. "Human didn't come into use in Middle English until the 14th Century, from a French word. Shakespeare used it, but after that it was very restricted in use."

There has also been increased use of compounds such as human-made and human-driven to distinguish people's work from AI.

"Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI, from top mathematicians to teachers of young children," McIntosh said.

Gates recently made the case for "human reserved jobs," such as caregiving, and reiterated his call for a robot tax to help fund training for people who lose jobs to AI.

Other examples included Nobel physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton, described as the godfather of AI, who warned "we're creating alien beings. I'm willing to be selfish and choose humans," and Pope Leo XIV, who spoke of new forms of "dehumanisation" and the "pressing duty to remain profoundly human."

"Right now our understanding of humanity is changing," said Dr Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge. "We're trying to understand the difference between a human mind and an artificial mind... What sets us apart? Is it consciousness, creativity or compassion?"

Academics are hoping to develop a universally recognized symbol to denote something "human made," similar to the Fairtrade label that emerged in the 1980s.

Professor Rachel Adams, an expert on AI governance and human rights at Cambridge, said: "AI brings us back to questions that we've asked for millennia — who are we? What does it mean to be human? AI is going to be a profound test for humanity."