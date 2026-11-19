President Xi Jinping pledged on Wednesday that China is willing to work with all parties to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community and bring prosperity for all, addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen.

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Xi called on business communities in the region to uphold the entrepreneurial spirit and make greater contributions to Asia-Pacific economic integration. The two-day summit, themed "To Prosper and Win the Future Together," has attracted more than 2,000 representatives from 21 APEC economies and 13 non-APEC economies including Britain, France, Germany and Switzerland.

"The Asia-Pacific is our home; it is here we jointly pursue development and cooperation," Xi said.

Region must answer 'hard questions of our times'

Noting that APEC economies are home to about 40 per cent of the world's population and account for more than 60 per cent of global GDP and nearly half of global trade, Xi said the region must answer whether to open doors or close them, work together or against each other, adapt to change or stick to old ways.

He called on APEC economies to uphold peace and stability, build bridges of opening up and cooperation, boost innovation to drive growth, and expand mutual benefits.

All parties must "uphold the postwar international order," resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, he said.

Xi said the Asia-Pacific should support free and open trade and investment while keeping global industrial and supply chains stable, adding: "History tells us that opening doors brings progress while closing doors leaves one behind." He called for efforts to advance the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

He stressed the need to forge partnerships in science, technology and innovation, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, and promote green and low-carbon development.

Shenzhen's transformation and bay area cooperation

Xi said there is much to draw from Shenzhen, host of this year's summit, which has transformed from a small border town into an international metropolis over four decades of reform and opening up.

China supports establishing a World Association for Bay Areas Economic Cooperation to deepen exchanges among bay areas worldwide, he said.

Xi said China's 15th Five-Year Plan provides opportunities for Asia-Pacific growth and described it as "an invitation for cooperation China has sent to business communities from around the world." He pledged a super-sized open market and a stable, predictable first-class business environment.

APEC economy leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the summit. China has hosted more than 300 APEC meetings and events this year.

Xinhua