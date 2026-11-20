Temperatures in Hong Kong are set to drop appreciably throughout Friday as an intense northeast monsoon and an accompanying band of rain and clouds sweep across the coast of southern China, the Hong Kong Observatory warned.

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Forecasters said conditions will remain cloudy to overcast with scattered rain patches, driving mercury levels steadily downward over the course of the day.

The Observatory cautioned that gusty winds will accentuate the wind chill effect, making it feel noticeably colder than the actual air temperature. Residents—particularly those planning outdoor activities—were advised to dress warmly and check on elderly neighbors and individuals with chronic medical conditions.