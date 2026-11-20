The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia NVDA.O and AMD AMD.O for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday.

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The approvals for 879,000 chip shipmentsby the Commerce Department included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD, the committee said. Companies had sought permission to ship 3.4 million of them to China total during the period, committee documents show.

The unusual release of chip export licensing data comes as the administration of President Donald Trump faces heightened scrutiny following revelations about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy, which fueled renewed calls for a tougher stance against Chinese technology threats.

All four of the Chinese companies highlighted in the committee report are on the Pentagon list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies.

The committee chair, Brian Mast, has "exercised his authorities under the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD's AI chip licenses for the People's Republic of China," the committee said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many of the approvals resulted in actual China-bound shipment of the chips, which included Nvidia's H200 and AMD's equivalent MI325X.

Nvidia said in a statement that the approvals were "subject to strict conditions and limited volumes." It added that "despite receiving some licenses, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China."

AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.