Residents of a residential block in Tuen Mun entered a third straight day without running water on Friday after a suspected burst pipe severed supplies, forcing some households to fetch water beside a ground-floor refuse room amid complaints over slow contingency measures.

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The outage at Block 3 of Eldo Garden began on Tuesday morning when an underground supply pipe feeding the rooftop water tank ruptured, cutting off water to the entire residential tower while leaving the shopping mall below unaffected.

Notices posted inside the building alerted tenants to the disruption and directed them to temporary collection points. However, residents criticized the property management office and the owners' corporation for failing to provide adequate emergency support, noting that lower-floor occupants were forced to queue for water next to a refuse room in unsanitary conditions.

Frustration mounted after management reportedly told residents that repairs would follow standard government tendering procedures, warning that full water service might not be restored for a month.

Following intervention by a local district councillor and a care team, workers diverted water from neighboring Blocks 1 and 2 to establish temporary supply points near the ground-floor refuse area and on the second-floor podium to serve residents living between the first and 14th floors.