Hong Kong police have tapped into the global frenzy surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to deliver a lighthearted anti-crime message, reminding gamers that criminal offenses in the real world cannot simply be erased or reloaded.

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Following the blockbuster video game's highly anticipated launch on Thursday after 13 years in development, the force shared a social media post featuring an AI-generated illustration styled after the franchise's iconic cover art.

Captioned "Players must read: exclusive strategy," the post played on the game's signature "wanted level" mechanics—in which up to five stars appear in the corner of the screen to indicate the intensity of police pursuit.

"In real life, once five stars light up in the top right corner, there's no clearing them and no loading a save!" the post read, adding that keeping every street in the city safe represents the ultimate "MISSION PASSED."

The creative public awareness campaign drew widespread praise from netizens, who commended the force for engaging younger audiences through trending pop culture. Several commenters even suggested that the police collaborate directly with the game's developers to let players experience law enforcement duties firsthand.