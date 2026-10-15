A pedestrian narrowly escaped serious injury on Thursday afternoon after a trash bin fell from a height at Tseung Kwan O Plaza, landing less than a meter away from him.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dashcam footage uploaded to the social media platform Threads captured the incident occurring at 5:04pm near the shopping mall’s carpark entrance.

In the video, the bin plummets onto the ground just half a body’s width away from a man wearing a light-colored top. Remarkably, the pedestrian appeared completely unfazed by the sudden impact, briefly glancing at the debris before calmly continuing on his way.

The social media user who shared the clip described the close call as deeply alarming, questioning how a rubbish bin could have fallen from the upper levels of the complex.

The footage quickly drew widespread attention online, with commenters praising the man's composed demeanor. Netizens remarked on his apparent calm—describing him as "emotionally very stable" and acting "as if it had nothing to do with him"—while others expressed relief that no one was harmed in the incident.