US President Donald Trump's investment accounts bought or sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times since he returned to the White House, with transactions worth a combined US$27 million to US$97.5 million, according to a CNBC analysis of his financial disclosures updated through August.

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By the end of last year, Nvidia had become one of Trump's three largest individual stock holdings, worth between US$12.5 million and US$58 million, up from between US$615,000 and US$1.3 million a year earlier.

Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, following revelations about his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China and reports of affairs with company employees, has put those trades back in the spotlight.

Among them was a sale of US$500,001 to US$1 million on May 18, the first Monday after Trump returned from a state visit to China with Huang. Five days earlier, before Huang boarded Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed Trump on intelligence concerning Huang's relationship with the suspected spy, The New York Times reported. Trump on Monday denied being briefed.

The president's accounts also bought smaller amounts of Nvidia shares around the May 18 sale. Trump disclosed more than 21,000 trades in 2025 alone, compared with roughly 500 during his entire first term.

A White House spokesperson told CNBC independent advisors manage Trump's portfolio without his input. Trump Organization spokesperson Kimberly Benza said the arrangement is designed to "avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest." The disclosures offer no evidence Trump directed the trades or that his advisors had access to classified intelligence.

Nvidia alone accounted for about 13.5 per cent of the S&P 500's 2026 gains through September, according to an analysis by Choate Wealth.

Huang's rise in Trump's Washington has been nearly as striking as Nvidia's on Wall Street. The two have met or appeared together at least 15 times since Trump returned to office. At Trump's January 20, 2025 inauguration, Huang was not present and the two had never met.

That changed on January 31, 2025, when Huang visited the White House, capping a bruising week for Nvidia after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek wiped US$593 billion off its market value in a single day. Two days before the meeting, Trump's money managers bought between US$1 million and US$5 million in Nvidia stock.

Much of the relationship hinged on access to China. In April 2025, the administration effectively halted sales of Nvidia's H20 chips to China, prompting a US$4.5 billion charge. The administration eventually relented, and after another meeting with Trump in July 2025, Huang announced from Beijing that Nvidia expected to resume H20 sales. A week after Trump confirmed an August 2025 deal calling for 15 per cent of revenue from chip sales to China to go to the US government, his accounts bought between US$5 million and US$25 million in Nvidia stock.

Huang also joined Trump in Saudi Arabia and the UK. Nvidia, already a US$1 million donor to Trump's inaugural fund, pledged another US$25 million to his planned White House ballroom.

Intelligence officials first briefed Trump last fall on Huang's relationship with the woman suspected of spying for China, The New York Times reported. Trump nevertheless continued to ease restrictions on Nvidia's business in China, announcing on December 8 that the company could sell its more powerful H200 chips. His accounts had sold as much as US$1 million in Nvidia stock four days earlier and bought more the day after.

In the first eight months of 2026, Trump's accounts made another 38 Nvidia trades worth a combined US$9.4 million to US$28.3 million. A disclosure released October 8, the day Trump awarded Huang the National Medal of Science, showed purchases of up to US$1.6 million and sales of up to US$1 million in August alone.

Trump stood by Huang as Nvidia's board weighed his future last week, urging him to fight to keep his job, the Times reported. With Huang out and Nvidia shares tumbling, Trump described him Thursday as a "tremendous talent" who was "going through hell." Trump said Monday that reinstating him "certainly isn't a bad idea," but Nvidia's board is not considering his return, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.