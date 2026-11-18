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Nearly 600 musicians and singers came together for the Hong Kong Philharmonic’s first performance of Mahler’s Eighth Symphony. The concert marked an ambitious opening to Tarmo Peltokoski’s tenure as music director and completed the orchestra’s journey through all of Mahler’s symphonies.
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The choice of work reflected the 26-year-old Finn’s ambitions for both the orchestra and Hong Kong’s place on the international stage. As he put it, the “Symphony of a Thousand” should be “saved for the most special, rare occasions.” For many in the Cultural Centre Concert Hall, this would have been their first chance to hear it live.
The expanded orchestra was joined by six choirs: the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus, the London Philharmonic Choir, the Learners Chorus, the Hong Kong Children’s Choir, and choirs from St Paul’s Co-educational College and Ying Wa College.
The eight soloists were sopranos Jacquelyn Wagner, Chen Reiss, and Hong Kong’s own Louise Kwong, altos Catriona Morison and Sasha Cooke, tenor Tuomas Katajala, baritone Rinalds Kandalincevs, and bass Shenyang.
Even before the first chord, the sheer number of performers made it clear this was a colossal undertaking. Tarmo’s challenge was to give the performance of this scale unity and direction. From the opening organ chord of Veni, Creator Spiritus, the answer was an emphatic yes.
Mahler wrote the work in two parts that seem worlds apart. The first is a blazing setting of the medieval hymn Veni, Creator Spiritus. The much longer second part sets the final scene of Goethe’s Faust, moving from a hushed, desolate landscape toward redemption. Connecting those two worlds is a central challenge for any conductor. Peltokoski calls the score “cosmic, universal, heavenly, uniting.”
As the Chorus Mysticus rose into the final blaze of brass and organ, the audience rose for a standing ovation, and Tarmo returned for five curtain calls. For an orchestra playing the work for the first time, the celebration was truly justified.
The orchestra now turns to an eight-city European tour, opening in Barcelona on November 23. The tour includes debuts at the Berliner Philharmonie, Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, and Vienna’s Konzerthaus.
It was a bold start to a tenure that international audiences are eagerly awaiting, and it showcases the very best of Hong Kong.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District