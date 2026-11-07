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Man injured after being hit with tile in Sheung Shui
05-11-2026 06:39 HKT
Man arrested after police find $69,000 of drugs in Kwai Chung flat
03-11-2026 05:53 HKT
Driver arrested after police find $60,000 of drugs in car in Yau Ma Tei
03-11-2026 05:02 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
03-11-2026 04:56 HKT
Driver arrested after police find drugs in car in Wan Chai
02-11-2026 06:35 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
29-10-2026 04:03 HKT