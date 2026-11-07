A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested at HSBC's headquarters in Central on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of using false documents to open bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report from bank staff at around 3pm at the HSBC Main Building on Queen's Road Central. After preliminary investigation, officers arrested the man, surnamed Ying, and the woman, surnamed Kam, on suspicion of using false instruments. They are being detained.

The case has been handed to the Central police district crime investigation team.