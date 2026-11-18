US stocks extended their tech-driven slide on Tuesday as investors braced for Nvidia's earnings, expected just after the bell. Scandal and controversy have surrounded the chip giant in recent days, fueling worries over the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure and risks associated with the nascent technology.

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Those jitters intensified ahead of Anthropic's mammoth IPO, expected on Wednesday, which is targeted to raise as much as $1.4 trillion.

All three major US stock indexes closed sharply lower.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their first four-day streak of declines since September.

"Every sector in the S&P is down," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "So clearly, it is a reflection of overall investor nervousness as opposed to being driven by a specific set of stocks, whether they're AI-related or not."

"It's a confluence of all of the events that are there, and it seems to be speculation-driven as opposed to fact-driven," Pursche added. "It's not all about Nvidia."

The AI trade was already contending with popular opposition to large data centers when tech shares were rocked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ouster following revelations of his relationship with an alleged spy. Investors are also impatient to see returns on hyperscalers' massive expenditures.

The Trump administration's plans to block imports of Chinese data center equipment gained momentum in the wake of Huang's departure, despite opposition from Amazon AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Meta META.O and others.

Expectations leading up to Nvidia's results were sky-high. The company was projected to post 90.4% year-on-year earnings growth on revenue of $109.11 billion. The stock ended the session in negative territory.

Enthusiasm over artificial intelligence helped send the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index's .SOX year-to-date gain as high as 106% in June, but that fervor has since lost steam. The index's gains so far this year have shrunk to about 34%.

Economic data released early in the session showed strong underlying retail sales, weakening industrial output and rising import prices, largely driven by spiking petroleum costs. Homebuilder sentiment plunged to its lowest level since April 2012.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 75.96 points, or 1.02%, to end at 7,341.23 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 180.42 points, or 0.74%, to 24,329.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 859.71 points, or 1.67%, to 50,748.46.

On the sector level, software & services .SPLRCIS, airlines .SPCOMAIR and banks .SPXBK were clear underperformers.

Intel INTC.O fell after Nvidia cut its stake in the company by 25%.

Software shares were broadly lower, with Salesforce CRM.N, Workday WDAY.O, Intuit INTU.O and Adobe ADBE.Oall losing ground.

Microsoft MSFT.Oalso declined on the day.

JPMorganJPM.N shares dipped after the company said insider Bregje de Best would succeed Jeremy Barnum as chief financial officer in early 2027.

FED HINTS AT AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKES

Fed officials are increasingly suggesting that stubborn inflation has made the central bank more open to an aggressive US rate-hike path.

Markets are pricing in a near-certain 95.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point increase in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting could help illuminate the central bank's approach to near-term monetary policy.

Reuters