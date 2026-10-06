A military An-12 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 17 people on board, the Izvestia media outlet reported on Tuesday.

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Details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Local Governor Ilya Seredyuk reported a plane crash near the village of Yagunovo on his official channel on the MAX messaging platform, but did not identify the aircraft involved.

Reuters